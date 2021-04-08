LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $344,803.44 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $425,756.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

