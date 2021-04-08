Linx (NYSE:LINX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 38,849 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.69.

LINX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Get Linx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.