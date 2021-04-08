Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €240.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €239.57 ($281.84).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €238.30 ($280.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.87. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €150.05 ($176.53) and a fifty-two week high of €239.50 ($281.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

