Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Limbach has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,154 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.