Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Up 6.2%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.60. 63,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 795,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $53,731,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,157,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.