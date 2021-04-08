Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
OXB opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 990.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 919.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £814.16 million and a PE ratio of -60.24. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 569 ($7.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090.13 ($14.24).
About Oxford Biomedica
Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.