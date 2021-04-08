Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

OXB opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 990.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 919.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £814.16 million and a PE ratio of -60.24. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 569 ($7.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,090.13 ($14.24).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.