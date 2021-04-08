LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

