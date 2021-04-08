LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LGI Homes by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

Shares of LGIH opened at $154.84 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

