Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $327.88 and last traded at $327.80, with a volume of 2662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.11 and a 200 day moving average of $286.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

