Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $327.88 and last traded at $327.80, with a volume of 2662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.25.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.
In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.11 and a 200 day moving average of $286.40.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.
Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
