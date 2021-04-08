Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.