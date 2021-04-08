Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

