Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,147 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $462.41 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.86 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.96.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

