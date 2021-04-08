Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

