Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

NYSE HII opened at $205.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

