Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $556,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

