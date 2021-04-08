Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,646 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $104.19 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

