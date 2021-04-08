Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $446.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $198,780.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,356,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $411,649. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.