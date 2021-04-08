Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $61.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $2,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $9,185,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

