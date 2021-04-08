Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $130.55 Average PT from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 194,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $173.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.