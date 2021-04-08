Laird Landmann Acquires 87,525 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 87,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,036.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann acquired 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann bought 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann bought 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

TSI stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

