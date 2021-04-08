Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zamir Shai Soloveizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 1,122,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,603. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

