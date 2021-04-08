KuboCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. KuboCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $4.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One KuboCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

