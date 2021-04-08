Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of KTOS opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

