Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

