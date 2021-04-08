Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

