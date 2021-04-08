Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) versus Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and Pick n Pay Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s -1.45% -4.50% -1.47% Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A

83.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kohl’s and Pick n Pay Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.48 $691.00 million $4.86 12.62 Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pick n Pay Stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kohl’s and Pick n Pay Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 1 7 8 0 2.44 Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kohl’s presently has a consensus price target of $48.82, indicating a potential downside of 20.41%. Given Kohl’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Pick n Pay Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products. The company also offers its products through an online shopping platform www.pnp.co.za. In addition, it acquires and develops retail and distribution sites; and provides third-party bill payments, travel and event ticketing, and financial services, as well as gift cards; and sells prepaid electricity. The company operates a network of 1,925 owned and franchised stores. Pick n Pay Stores Limited was founded in 1967 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

