Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

