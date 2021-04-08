Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KGSPY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KGSPY stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

