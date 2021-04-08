KeyCorp Weighs in on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of OI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 290,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

