Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,210 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $182,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,044,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,381,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

