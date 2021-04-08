Kenneth Moelis Sells 17,815 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

MC opened at $56.41 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $59.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

