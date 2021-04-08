Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kennametal by 32.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $3,484,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $41.24. 413,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,777. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

