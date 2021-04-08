Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $34.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $36.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

