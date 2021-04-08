Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $34.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $36.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.90.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
