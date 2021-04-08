Keep4r Price Tops $6.90 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $542,693.16 and approximately $30,265.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for $6.90 or 0.00011956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

