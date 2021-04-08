Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.55 ($0.07). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 69,706 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.