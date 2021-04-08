Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,549.97

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,549.97 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,533.77 ($20.04), with a volume of 18512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,377.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 69.08.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

