JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,054 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $34,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 859,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after purchasing an additional 783,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after purchasing an additional 554,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.