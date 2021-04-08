JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $73.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

