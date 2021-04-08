JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.09.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $92.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,892,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $70,075,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $47,130,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $44,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

