JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Homology Medicines worth $38,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

