JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $36.32 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $36,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 385,110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 341,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.