JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.