JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.
CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
CPNG opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.