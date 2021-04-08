JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

