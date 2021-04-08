JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €26.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

