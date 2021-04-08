Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,360.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $26,657.02 and approximately $14,360.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.69 or 0.00625619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00082410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

