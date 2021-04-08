John R. Rettig Sells 15,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81.

BILL opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bill.com by 4,989.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

