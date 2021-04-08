John B. Chang Sells 558 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $5,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

