JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 42963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $26,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

