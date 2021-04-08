Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.