Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Toyota Motor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $13.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.17 EPS.

TM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM opened at $154.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.18. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

