Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mazda Motor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

